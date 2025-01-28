Throne & Liberty’s Wilds of Talandre expansion launches March 6 – here’s what’s in it

When Amazon started namedropping the Talandre expansion for Throne and Liberty earlier this month, it threw us for a loop for a sec until we remembered that this expansion arrived for South Korean players in 2024 and isn’t a totally unknown entity. Nevertheless, Amazon is now unveiling it in more detail for global players ahead of its launch on March 6th.

At the heart of the update (they’re calling it a free expansion) is Talandre itself, a brand-new region and zone where “players can explore the Temple of Truth, face off against powerful new field bosses, and take characters to level 55, while unlocking exciting new events. There’s also Nebula Island, which ought to grab the attention of fans of the game’s PvP system; it’s actually a PvPvE map.

“Nebula Island is a new interserver activity accessible to level 55 players through the Secret Dungeons’ Lawless Zone tab. Players can spend up to 7 hours per week there, with additional time available through Nebula Charge Stones. The island consists of a central village (Resistance Surveillance Camp) and six distinct regions, including one peaceful zone (Fog Forest) and four war zones where PvP is always enabled. Players can access various hunting grounds through portals in the Resistance Surveillance Camp and collect Lesser and Greater Nebula Stones to exchange for items. The island features hourly events and periodic field boss battles with limited participation capacity.”

But there’s plenty more in deck, including new solo dungeons, 3-star dungeons, the so-called Artifact system, the weapon mastery revamp, and a bunch of addition for lifeskilling content: “Talandre also introduces 24 new fish, 10 new cooking recipes, and additional collectibles like the Cornelian Cherry Tree. Players can also send their Amitoi companions on expeditions to uncover new rewards.” A lil something for everyone, then.