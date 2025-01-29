Co-op looter-shooter Wayfinder has finally launched on Xbox – and introduced a hardcore mode

When Wayfinder launched on PC and PS5 last October, it did so with a big caveat: that the Xbox version had been indefinitely delayed. But that delay has finally come to an end, as last night Airship Syndicate officially launched the multiplayer-optional looter-shooter on the Xbox platform.

“Wayfinders on Xbox can utilize the cross play lobbies just like all other platforms,” the devs told players. “Please be welcoming to the new Wayfinders pushing back the Gloom alongside you!”

Non-Xbox fans are in for a patch this week as well. The 1.2 update introduces the new so-called Hardcore mode. It’s not just about a higher challenge; this is very much permadeath.

“Introducing Hardcore Mode – When starting a new save you now may select Hardcore as an option. Once a Wayfinder falls in battle, they cannot be used again on that save. Once all Wayfinders have fallen, that save can no longer be played.”

Do note that mod support on PC was also delayed last fall; the devs haven’t released a new date for it.