New World’s Siege of Sulfur event returns February 4 with a chance at new high-level rewards

They’re coming baaaaaack! “They” here meaning the dour-faced sulfur elementals that are hangry) for sandworm eggs when the Siege of Sulfur event returns to New World between Tuesday, February 4th, and Monday, February 24th.

As in the original event, player groups of up to 10 or more will be tasked with stopping sandworm eggs from being destroyed by waves of increasingly hard sulfur elementals. These events will pop up across several zones including Brightwood, Ebonscale Reach, and Edengrove, though players should be at least level 60 if they want to participate effectively.



As for the event’s rewards, those have been ramped up to include some guaranteed item level 700 gear, level-appropriate consumables, and a chance at materials or resources, with more goodies handed out the more eggs survive the event.

Players can also earn bonus rewards up to three times a day like item level 710 named gear, a housing item, and a hat skin, though those rewards have a low chance of dropping; the hat skin starts at 2% chance but does increase with successive failed rolls. It’s something to casually enjoy if you feel as if those options are limited right now as our columnist Tyler does.