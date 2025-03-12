Project Gorgon celebrates its seventh year of Steam early access with a gift of explosive love

When I saw the memo on Discord about Project Gorgon’s seventh anniversary on Steam, I did a little double-take, as I knew the game had lingered long in early access beta, but somehow it didn’t register as quite that long. But it has indeed been that long, and if you log in between now and April 30th, you can pick up a nice lil gift from Elder Game to commemorate the occasion.

“Project: Gorgon has been on Steam for 7 years! From now until April 30th, you can /redeem your Steam 7th Anniversary Gift Pack containing a treat, title, Live Event Credits and things to make some noise to celebrate. We want to thank all of the players who have played and supported Project: Gorgon over the years and we hope to be around for many more years to come.”

In addition to the event credits, we spy the account-wide Steamed 2025 title, fireworks, a sweet two-hour cake buff, and the Keg of Love, which grants buffs to everyone nearby when it blows up. Yes.

Fun fact, when I logged in to check out the gifts, someone was standing on the well in Serbule playing the game’s main theme on a picked mandolin while another person did interpretive dance. Even if the team weren’t still in mourning, we’d probably still forgive the extremely indie studio for the whole seven years thing. It’s getting closer to done every year, and frankly, we’re just glad it’s still around at all after the scare in 2023.