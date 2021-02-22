Pearl Abyss Q4 2020: An overall drop in profits and revenue but a revenue rise on PC

The quarterly earnings report from Pearl Abyss is now available to peruse for armchair fiscal analysis types to chew over, and in the fourth quarter and 2020 overall, there was a small downward grade in profits and revenue. The report opened with a full look at 2020, which showed operating revenue down to 489M won from 536M won in 2019. That said, the company’s 2020 profit rose slightly from 28% to 32%.



As for Q4, it was down all across the board, with a 10% drop in revenue versus last quarter, a more dramatic 50% drop in profit from last quarter, and dips in revenue for both the Black Desert and EVE IPs. It’s not all downward trends on all fronts, however, as revenue in the Asian region did rise by 2% and revenue on PC continues its upwards movement from Q2, making up 49% of platform revenue for the past quarter.

As for the company’s future live service plans, there’s further focus on self-publishing for Black Desert along with focus on PvP improvements for all platforms; deeper localization for EVE Online and plans to release EVE Echoes in China; a promise to “disclose new contents and increase global marketing” for Crimson Desert; and further development of new IPs DokeV and Plan 8.