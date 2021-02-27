Star Wars: The Old Republic’s delayed patch is finally coming on March 2

After getting hit with a snow delay, Star Wars: The Old Republic’s next update is finally coming to the servers on Tuesday, March 2nd. If you keep your expectations in check — this isn’t a story update, after all — you might find something to enhance your adventures in a galaxy far, far away.
That’s not all; this update comes with an “everything and the kitchen sink” approach to fine-tuning the game. There are just scads of smaller patch notes present, so if you’re sitting around on Tuesday waiting for the game to update, you might want to comb through these to see if any apply to areas of the MMO that interest you.
Source: SWTOR
I’m not happy with the UI changes. I couldn’t care less about amplifiers and normally don’t have to see them since I never click the panel button, but now it looks like they’re going to be in my face whenever I open the character sheet.