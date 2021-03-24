SWTOR’s Dark Descent live on the PTS with its first galactic season – and it’s got a new companion

“Secrets of the Enclave: In this new Flashpoint, players will visit the ruins of the Jedi Enclave on Dantooine in pursuit of Darth Malgus. Experience a unique story and fight different enemies based on your alliance to the Empire or the Republic. The Flashpoint’s Story-Solo Mode will not be available on PTS to avoid story spoilers. Only the Veteran Mode can be tested straight away, and the Master mode will be available at a later date. “Galactic Seasons: Alongside this new Flashpoint, players can test out Galactic Seasons! Players can actively earn unique and exclusive rewards by completing specific Daily and Weekly Conquest Objectives called Priority Objectives. Subscribers will earn bonus rewards!”

Naturally, the always-vibrant SWTOR community has already deep-dived the heck out of the PTS, meaning we’ve already got walkthroughs of everything. Here’s Aviriia’s Secrets of The Enclave tour:

And Swtorista has a guide to the seasonal rewards already – we spy some nifty things, including gobs of new companion gifts, new armors and weapons, new decor (even a gazebo!) and a new companion. He’s a Kubaz named Altuur zok Adon; notably, even free-to-play players can pick him up, although the subber version comes with better perks. Swtorista also details the “credit skip” feature that will allow players to buy their way through part of a season, ostensibly to catch them up if they start midway through.

Player @SkyehammerArt shared some screenshots from the #SWTOR Public Test Server that was up earlier! This is the vendor you can buy retired rewards from with Galactic Seasons tokens. I'm compiling everything I know on this page: https://t.co/8XPerEhFvK pic.twitter.com/sD90BNDNBE — Swtorista (@swtorista) March 23, 2021