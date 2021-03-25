Hearthstone retracts nerfs to cards in Wild, adds a Classic format, and prepares for its next expansion

March 25th – today! – and March 30th are two notable dates in Hearthstone as the online CCG will be getting a variety of updates and improvements, starting with today’s update 20.0.

This new update will introduce Classic format that lets players use the game’s originally launched 240 cards, including replacements for Stonetusk Boar and Bluegill Warrior and an update to the Shaman Hero power; a “Great Unnerfing” to 36 different cards in Wild; a new Hero and new Minion for Battlegrounds; and the inclusion of Spell Schools to 545 previously released spell cards in Standard and Wild, which should ideally bring new synergies and a new layer of depth.



On March 30th, players can look forward to the Forged in the Barrens expansion, which not only brings the usual new cards and other goodies but will also herald a first-time refresh for the Rewards Track, doubling the number of core reward levels from 50 to 100 and halving the amount of XP required to reach each level. There will also be a Forged in the Barrens Tavern Pass that features the usual array of cosmetic rewards and offers up new Diamond Legendary versions of Blademaster Samuro and Bru’kan; the former is granted immediately when purchasing the Tavern Pass, while the latter is earned when players get all Legendary cards in the Barrens set.

There are a variety of other updates outlined in the patch notes, along with detailed looks at unnerfed cards, new cosmetic Coins, the Book of Mercenaries semi-monthly solo content, and more.