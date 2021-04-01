Here’s how Final Fantasy XIV players will access the game’s PlayStation 5 beta

When the next major patch for Final Fantasy XIV arrives on April 13th, the open beta for the PlayStation 5 version starts as well. If you’ve already got the console and you’re playing away happily on the PS4 version, it’s time to upgrade, since the beta is open for everyone playing on the console version. But how do you opt in? Why, that’s what the official site is here for, so that players of physical or digital editions can get in on the beta test.

