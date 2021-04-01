Here’s how Final Fantasy XIV players will access the game’s PlayStation 5 beta

When the next major patch for Final Fantasy XIV arrives on April 13th, the open beta for the PlayStation 5 version starts as well. If you’ve already got the console and you’re playing away happily on the PS4 version, it’s time to upgrade, since the beta is open for everyone playing on the console version. But how do you opt in? Why, that’s what the official site is here for, so that players of physical or digital editions can get in on the beta test.

The beta test will also be available to players who are starting the free trial for the first time on the PlayStation 5, so that’s another batch of users who can jump in and enjoy the increased resolution, faster load times, and higher frame rates. Check out the full rundown if you’re lucky enough to own the (still quite rare) console and want to see how it improves on the game; as always, it’ll be using the same servers as the rest of the game, so there’s no need to worry about losing progress.

