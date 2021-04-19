The Cycle previews its updated UI design

Fans of The Cycle will get to enjoy a new and improved UI in the not-too-distant future, and the latest development diary on the game is all about showing off what’s changing with the user interface while also discussing some concurrent gameplay and system-wide changes. For example, the game’s seasonal pass is being reworked to have a single unified progression track rather than different progression based on which tier of membership you have.

The diary also shows off things like the new set of tutorial quests to introduce players to the game’s mechanics, the new “safe pockets” feature to ensure that you can pull back some resources no matter what happens on the planet’s surface, and so on. Check out the full development entry for a look at what the new UI is going to look like, although everything on display is still in the early test stages and may change significantly before release.