3v3 arenas are live this week in Apex Legends’ Legacy update

Apex Legends is sparkling this week with a big update and 3v3 mode. The Legacy release adds the new mode, new legend Valkyrie, the new Bocek weapon, a retooled Olympus map, and of course, a battle pass.

“[Arenas are a] permanent 3v3 game mode where the goal is to win three rounds without dropping more than one round to your opponent, or continue until one team pulls ahead by two rounds. Win or lose, each round starts fresh with base equipment and some materials to spend on weapons and upgrades. Matches take place on five maps, some on familiar locations, and others on brand new ones. In Arenas, players will battle it out in existing BR locations from within Kings Canyon, World’s Edge and Olympus, as well as two custom maps, Party Crasher and Phase Runner, with more coming in the future.”

Legacy is live on all the things – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Origin, and Steam. Dang.

