Elder Scrolls Online explains the ins and outs of Blackwood’s companions

Without a doubt, the most exciting feature coming with this summer’s Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood chapter is the addition of companions — combat NPCs who journey with you. And while that sounds great and all, we’ve had a whole bunch of questions about what the system entails. That’s why it’s really great to see ZeniMax put out a clear and concise guide to Blackwood’s companions.

Players who purchase Blackwood can go through specific quest chains to unlock the two companions that come with the expansion: Mirri Elendis and Bastian Hallix. After this is accomplished, players can summon a companion to travel with them pretty much everywhere in the game except for full instance groups, PvP regions, solo arenas, or player housing for some reason.

ZeniMax said that players will develop relationships with these companions that can strength and weaken. Make a companion really happy, and he or she might share a new quest with you; make them grumpy, and they might storm off shortly after you summon them.

Companions can be leveled up and equipped with gear, cosmetics, and mounts, and their combat settings can be adjusted to fit a player’s preferences.