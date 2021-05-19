DreamScapes Dimensions is an early access first-person medieval MMORPG that comes from a ‘single indie hobbyist developer’

MMORPG development is hard for some of the largest studios out there, but then again a single person also made a phenomenal multiplayer life sim RPG, so stranger things can certainly happen under the sun. With all of that in mind, consider DreamScapes Dimensions, a new first-person medieval MMORPG that comes from studio AHDS, whose lone developer describes himself as “a single indie hobbyist developer.”

DreamScapes plans to have an ambitious list of features including harvesting, crafting, a variety of skills and spells, procedurally generated content such as dungeons, cave raids, and forest portals, and the ability for players to own land and build houses, castles, or temples. As of right now in the game’s self-described pre-alpha early access version, there’s building, harvesting, crafting, questing, “diverse” combat and casting, armor and equipment, and NPC/player trading. Both the early access build and the full game are free-to-play.



To the dev’s credit, updates have been coming at a fairly reasonable clip considering the scope and size of MMO development. That said, the game’s ambitions have certainly drawn some groans while the game itself on a “Mostly Negative” user review aggregate, with the majority of reviews pointing out an incredibly glitchy and unoptimized game. All in all, we wish this individual the best of luck. You’re likely going to need it.







