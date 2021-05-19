The Vault of Glass raid returns to Destiny 2 on May 22 with a race to world first

The starting gun will sound in Destiny 2 this coming Saturday, May 22nd, as the looter shooter will reintroduce the Vault of Glass raid, an encounter that was in the original game, as well as start the race for a world first clear.

When the Vault of Glass arrives, it will do so in a Contest Mode for 24 hours as the race begins that requires a 1300 Power cap to see all of the fights within. Racers will first need to clear the Vault of Glass with Contest Mode active to access Challenge Mode and the Tempo’s Edge triumph, after which players will need to complete the triumph’s objectives to win the race. What prizes await the winners? The opportunity to get exclusive stuff from the Bungie Store. Also, bragging rights.

For those who are interested in seeing players leap through the world first race hoops, you can do so at ProfessorBroman’s Twitch channel where he’ll be hosting a World First Tailgate an hour before the runs begin.

source: press release