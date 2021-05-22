Kakao and XL Games’ mobile MMORPG Moonlight Sculptor launches globally May 25

In mid-April we shone a light on Moonlight Sculptor, a new mobile MMORPG from publisher Kakao Games and developer XL Games (of ArcheAge infamy) that sees players enter the virtual realm of Royal Road as one of five preset classes or enter the game without a class to become a Sculptor later on. At that time, the game had a release window of May 2021, but now we have a firm release date: Tuesday, May 25th.

Moonlight Sculptor’s global launch will be wide-reaching, arriving to 157 different countries on top of South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao, where the game was already launched. Players will have a choice of three different server regions — America, Europe, and Asia — and will have English, simplified Chinese, Korean, and Japanese as initial language options.



As for gameplay, Sculptor will feature a 1v1 PvP duel arena; a large-scale Battlefield of Valor PvP area; the Mirkhan Tower encounter, which continually generates new floors; an auto-combat Sleep Mode for some off-hands grinding; some raids to take on; and a guild vs. guild Region Scramble mode. The game’s official Twitter has also been kicking out some lore jams for those who like context in their MMO gaming activities.

Moonlight Sculptor will arrive to both the App Store and Google Play, with pre-registration goodies still up for grabs for those eager for some sweet freebies.