Fleet Carriers can once again jump in Elite Dangerous Odyssey as Frontier boss David Braben apologizes for launch issues

David Braben, CEO and founder of Frontier Developments, would like to offer his apologies to the wider Elite: Dangerous playerbase for the ongoing rocky launch of the Odyssey expansion, which is still seeing a wide variety of issues plague an otherwise active launch experience at the time of this writing.

“First and foremost, I would like to apologise wholeheartedly to those who have been suffering from these problems. I would like to reassure you that we take these issues very seriously and that they are our top priority and focus,” Braben wrote. “I would like to thank you all for your patience and support. The Elite Dangerous community has always been at the heart of the game. We understand that there are a number of players who have had problems accessing and playing the game and I can assure you that we are focusing fully on improving this for those affected and communicating with you openly and regularly about how these issues are being addressed.”



On the subject of fixes, the game had a second hotfix applied yesterday to further attack Orange Sidewinder errors, improve stability, and squash a variety of bugs. The devs also recently allowed Fleet Carriers to jump from system to system once again, which readers will recall was temporarily turned off in the interest of stabilizing the game’s servers. Carrier owners are advised that there might be a delay in-between jumps

With that all said, a wide variety of players are still reporting on Twitter that Orange Sidewinder errors are still cropping up, among a variety of issues. Frontier has simply stated in a couple of replies that the devs are still working to tackle this particular hydra. As for the community, there’s a bit of a Steam review bombing going down, while the subreddit is a mixture of bug footage, some vista appreciation screenshots, some helpful tips, and even at least one profession of enjoyment despite the launch bugbears.