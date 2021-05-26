Trove is set to launch on Nintendo Switch this summer, having counted 28M lifetime players

Remember back in April, when Gamigo parent group Media Games Invest Group told investors that it’d be launching Trove on the Nintendo Switch later this year? It’s officially happening now, as today Gamigo announced the port in full for “summer 2021.”

There’s not actually much more to the announcement, as the press release actually spends most of its ink on describing the game to people who have somehow never heard of it, though of course our readers already know it’s a cutesy voxelbox that combined Minecraft-like mechanics with sandbox elements and themeparky MMO progression. “With Trove’s strength in player-driven content and a game world supporting endless creativity and imagination, the Nintendo Switch is the ideal platform for extending the game’s community,” Gamigo says, promising more details “soon.”

Incidentally, if you ever wondered why Gamigo wanted the remains of Trion Worlds so badly, it’s very likely because of Trove’s headcount: The company says the game has roped in over 28M players across PC and console since its launch in 2015.