Get pumped for WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade with lore refresh and music video

It’s time. Well, it’s nearly time. After nearly a decade-and-a-half, The Burning Crusade is coming once more to World of Warcraft — this time to WoW Classic. And as players scramble to get to level 58, stockpile consumables, and theorycraft their best routes through Outland, some also need a refresh on that actual story that’s going on with this expansion.

To help with this, WoW Classic posted a lengthy article explaining the story so far and how it ties in to Illidan Stormrage, the Draenei, the Blood Elves, and the mysterious realm of Outland.

And Blizzard is actually putting some marketing effort into Burning Crusade Classic; as we noted earlier this week, the studio commissioned this amusing music video for the release. See how many WoW references you can spot.