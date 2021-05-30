Xsyon’s ranged combat update is live, plans to leave early access after a month of updates

Specially engineered apparatuses meant to fire carefully fashioned sharpened sticks at enemies in order to engage in combat at great distances have been applied to Xsyon. Or to put it another way, ranged combat is live. Yes, now players of the sandbox MMORPG can use bows and arrows on one another.

As was mentioned previously, this new feature marks the last major update to the game before leaving early access, though the devs do state in the announcement post that there are still action revisions due to arrive before then, including crafting and construction panel updates, interface streamlining, and other general interface and game interaction changes over the course of the month.

In the meantime, Xsyon is currently on sale on Steam as part of the platform’s Open World sale, which is running until May 31st.