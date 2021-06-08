The Division 2 will not be at Ubisoft’s E3 kickoff, but the company is supposedly working on a new F2P shooter

Here’s the bad news for fans of The Division 2: The game is apparently not going to be featured at this year’s Ubisoft Forward event, which is kicking off on Saturday, June 12th as the start of the overall E3 online experience. The same goes for The Division: Heartland, so you shouldn’t expect to hear word one about either game if you’re watching on Saturday. There will be other games on display, of course, but these two are not going to be among them.

The brighter news (or at least, the brighter rumor) is that Ubisoft is working on a new free-to-play multiplayer shooter which will include elements from The Division 2, as will as the Splinter Cell and Ghost Recon franchises. Leaks about the new title indicate it will also not be revealed on Saturday, but it supposedly brings all of these franchises together for simultaneous shooting action, so that’s something to look forward to even if it is still now in the dusty realm of rumors.

Agents, We wanted to share with you some information regarding the upcoming #UbiForward. Stay tuned for future updates on the Tom Clancy’s The Division and don’t forget to sign-up for Heartland’s early test phases! >> https://t.co/CWcHgAesMX pic.twitter.com/vcy5GKUqlr — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) June 7, 2021