Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance offers up a co-op loot grinder later this month

Old school console players may well know the name “Dark Alliance,” as it was a pair of console action RPGs that came out in the early 2000s. Now the name is being revived for a spiritual successor called Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance, and this time you can bring your online friends along for the journey.

With Dark Alliance’s co-op play, gamers can jump into established popular characters such as Drizzt Do’Urden, Bruenor Battlehammer, or Catti-brie to duke it out in dungeon after dungeon. The game is definitely a loot grinder, as the kids are calling them, with some nice visuals and a near-absence of story.

Dark Alliance is releasing later this month on June 22nd on Xbox Game Pass and Steam at a $40 price point (or $60 for the deluxe edition). There’s already a post-launch roadmap up with more levels and an additional playable character coming our way.