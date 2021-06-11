Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance offers up a co-op loot grinder later this month

Old school console players may well know the name “Dark Alliance,” as it was a pair of console action RPGs that came out in the early 2000s. Now the name is being revived for a spiritual successor called Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance, and this time you can bring your online friends along for the journey.
With Dark Alliance’s co-op play, gamers can jump into established popular characters such as Drizzt Do’Urden, Bruenor Battlehammer, or Catti-brie to duke it out in dungeon after dungeon. The game is definitely a loot grinder, as the kids are calling them, with some nice visuals and a near-absence of story.
Dark Alliance is releasing later this month on June 22nd on Xbox Game Pass and Steam at a $40 price point (or $60 for the deluxe edition). There’s already a post-launch roadmap up with more levels and an additional playable character coming our way.
I’ll definitely wait on reviews but like…is it just me or is the tone of the marketing for this game…weird as hell? First video tries to be metal, second more jokey, but it’s also darker and bloody, but also irreverent and fun, a more “serious” art style but ho boy is it jokey.
I don’t wanna let bad marketing ruin a game for me and I might not be the target audience, but for the life of me I can’t wrap my head around this. At least the narrator dude in the second video is pretty fun, so that’s nice.