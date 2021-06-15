Guild Wars 2 Seeds of Truth and Point of No Return are freely claimable ahead of Dragon Bash next week

This week’s Guild Wars 2 freebies are up for grabs: Everyone can log in and snag two season two living world episodes, Seeds of Truth and Point of No Return, yes even free-to-play accounts. The episodes have been updated with new meta-achievements and rewards; the more achievements you do, the more goodies your account will collect. There’s an ascended weapon, third-gen legendary precursors, huge inventory bags, and titles on offer. All you’ve got to do to claim them is log in and check your mail.

Meanwhile, Dragon Bash is coming back as planned! “Beginning next week, celebrate your victories against Jormag and Primordus, remember those lost to the battles, and look ahead to the future.,” ArenaNet says. “From June 22 to July 13, travel to the norn capital city of Hoelbrak to bust open dragon pinatas, bet on racing moas, battle holographic dragon minions, and earn rewards!”