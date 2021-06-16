Lord of the Rings Online closes the doors to its Ithil progression server

Today the sun sets over a small part of Lord of the Rings Online’s Middle-earth, as Standing Stone Games is closing down its underpopulated Ithil progression server. Players have the option of transferring their characters from Ithil to the other progression server or regular servers until the end of the year, however.

This closure coincides with Update 30.0.1, which makes some adjustments to the recent content patch. A great deal of these tweaks were applied to the Fall of Khazad-dûm raid, which is to be expected of a complex instance encounter.

Speaking of Update 30, one feature that didn’t make it into the patch was a consolidation of housing hook types that would allow players more freedom of choice when setting up their virtual abodes. One SSG dev explained the delay by saying, “At the end of the day, there was still too much work to do on it and because of that we decided to pull it from Update 30. I would much rather have it good and finished instead of having it in the partial state it was previewed in.”