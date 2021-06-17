Grab a Eudemons Online summer gift bundle in honor of its 15th anniversary

Long-running free-to-play MMO Eudemons Online is turning 15 years old this month, quite a feat in this genre! “In the past 15 years, this classic fantasy MMORPG has brought us 7 distinctive classes, dozens of expansions, and hundreds of cute and vibrant Eudemons,” TQ Digital says. “Eudemons, as the game is named for, refer to the robust pet system that allows players to hatch, evolve, train, and enter battle with over 100 different Eudemons, bringing up to three into battle at one time.”

Naturally, the studio is running several anniversary events through August, including the Passion Arena quests, Warlord Guide leveling, and the Cronus Auction. In conjunction with the anniversary, TQ Digital has granted us keys that unlock a Moonlight Month Pack(B), a Karavos Pack, and 500K gold for our readers’ accounts. Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys:









Here’s how to redeem your code:

Sign up for for free on the event page.

Download the game and login to your favorite server.

Open the “Hot Event” tab on the top right of the game window and enter your code on Gift Pack Code page.

Log into the game and find Lorraine (Cronus 221,632) to claim the pack.

Please note that you’ll need to use your key before August 30th, when it expires. The key also works only once!

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!