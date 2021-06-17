World of Warcraft’s 9.1 Chains of Domination is launching June 29

World of Warcraft Retail is finally putting a date on the first major patch post-Shadowlands: Chains of Domination is launching June 29th.

“The Chains of Domination content update is packed with new features—brave a new area of the Maw—Korthia, the City of Secrets. Breach the Sanctum of Domination raid dungeon to confront the Jailer in the heart of Torghast. Discover the new mega-dungeon—Tazavesh, the Veiled Market, learn to take flight above the Shadowlands, and more.”

A few other dates of note for you before you slide on down to the trailer: Normal and heroic raids open July 6th, the raid finder wings begin opening on July 13th, and the PvP season starts July 6th.

“Mythic+ Season 2 introduces increased item levels for rewards and new mounts, along with a new dungeon affix: Tormented Servants of the Jailer,” Blizzard says. “These servants can be found throughout the dungeon and grant powerful boons when defeated. In addition, if a servant is not dealt with, they empower the final boss. Season 2 also brings with it Torghast, Tower of the Damned Layer 10, and the opening of Tazavesh, the Veiled Market on Mythic difficulty.”