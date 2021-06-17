World of Warcraft’s 9.1 Chains of Domination is launching June 29

World of Warcraft Retail is finally putting a date on the first major patch post-Shadowlands: Chains of Domination is launching June 29th.
“The Chains of Domination content update is packed with new features—brave a new area of the Maw—Korthia, the City of Secrets. Breach the Sanctum of Domination raid dungeon to confront the Jailer in the heart of Torghast. Discover the new mega-dungeon—Tazavesh, the Veiled Market, learn to take flight above the Shadowlands, and more.”
A few other dates of note for you before you slide on down to the trailer: Normal and heroic raids open July 6th, the raid finder wings begin opening on July 13th, and the PvP season starts July 6th.
“Mythic+ Season 2 introduces increased item levels for rewards and new mounts, along with a new dungeon affix: Tormented Servants of the Jailer,” Blizzard says. “These servants can be found throughout the dungeon and grant powerful boons when defeated. In addition, if a servant is not dealt with, they empower the final boss. Season 2 also brings with it Torghast, Tower of the Damned Layer 10, and the opening of Tazavesh, the Veiled Market on Mythic difficulty.”
Yay! I’m excited.
Just a mere 7 months, or in other terms $105 in subscription dollars, for a slightly larger patch than the game usually gets every 3 months!
And they seem to mucked up BC by pushing PvP S2 gear early. Hopefully they’ll take the gear back so arena’s won’t be even more of a nightmare than they were during the real BC era.
I’m genuinely curious to see what the timeline is like for 9.2 (I assume there will be one) and 9.3 (I…hope there will be one?) to see if this was just a random one-off post-launch content draught or if whatever delayed this patch continues being a problem.