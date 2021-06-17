Blade & Soul kicks off new challenges and content with the Winds of Summer update

It’s summer time in Blade & Soul (also in the real world), and that means it’s time for a challenge. Don’t ask how the two connect; you’re not going to get a satisfactory answer. The important point is that the latest update brings with it the challenge of Thornwind Cavern. Group up with others to take on the dungeon and win rewards! That’s sort of how dungeons work. We’re not revealing any heretofore unseen truths, let’s be real.

