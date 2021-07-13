Warframe’s digital TennoCon 2021 promises a gameplay reveal of The New War expansion

This coming Saturday, July 17th, will be the digital version of TennoCon 2021, which likely is already an exciting day for fans of Warframe but is probably going to be even more exciting as the event will show a gameplay reveal of The New War, the expansion that was first teased during TennoCon 2018 and has been talked up by the devs at Digital Extremes over the past three years since.

As one would probably expect of a teaser for a reveal at digital fan festival, details on what will be unveiled at TennoCon 2021 were slim, but the announcement promises to “finally provide some answers and give everyone a small piece of what’s to come with The New War.” The event will also have an in-game Relay that will let players come together for a one-time interactive preview event that features a sneak peek of exclusive new content, and there will be plenty of Twitch Drops to collect as well. A schedule of events is available after the cut, along with an announcement trailer.



source: press release