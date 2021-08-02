Crowfall’s new recruiting promotion offers free gametime and discounts

By
Bree Royce
-
    
3

This won’t surprise anyone who was already participating in Crowfall’s pre-launch recruiting programs, but it’s worth noting all the same that the live game is also embarking on a promotion to pull in new players. “Starting today, all Crowfall players can use their personal CrowLink (Crowfall.com/join/displayname) to invite friends to join you in Crowfall,” ArtCraft says.

“Friends that join between Friday July 30 and Sunday September 12, 2021, receive 10-Days of FREE Crowfall game access and a 25% Discount off the purchase of any Game Pack! This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen your Guild and expand your fighting force! Crow Recruits who join with your CrowLink (or add it to a registered account without game pack/access) will receive 10-Days of unlimited Crowfall game access starting from the date they activate the account or the date the CrowLink is activated on the existing account – plus, a 25% Discount will be waiting at Checkout when your friend *purchases the game . Your Crow Recruits must activate the account on our before 11:59 PM CDT (6:59 AM CEST) on Sunday September 12, 2021, and use their discount by September 30, 2021.”

Crowfall launched back in July and provoked concern over its smallish playerbase, which it responded to by… hiding its player numbers. However, ArtCraft had held off on marketing until the end of July, and this campaign seems to be part of that push. The game is currently testing its next update, The Shadow, which offers an RvRvR playstyle.

Source: Official site. Cheers, Simon.
3
Jack Pipsam

I’ve noticed they’ve also recently began advertising on Facebook.

Screenshot_20210801-071721_Facebook.jpg
28 minutes ago
Raidervc

Seems like a good move on their part. They need to build out as much of a user base as possible before New World drops and overshadows anything Crowfall is trying to do.

29 minutes ago
Jack Pipsam

The guild I’m in all moved to over to New Worlds lol.

23 minutes ago