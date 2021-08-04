RIFT quietly retires free subscription trial from Steam

Fans of RIFT haven’t seen a lot to give them optimism about the MMO’s future this year, especially following team layoffs and transfers back in March. While the title continues to roll out sale promotions and the odd event, it hasn’t put out a patch since February or seen meaningful dialogue with Gamigo in months.

Unless, of course, Gamigo really wants RIFT players to support its latest game . Then the company shows up for a chat.

Anyway, there’s been another disquieting development for the game, as MMO Fallout’s Connor noted that Gamigo quietly retired a seven-day free subscription pass that used to available as a promotion on Steam. What this portends for the future of RIFT, we don’t know, but it’s not encouraging.

This week @gamigo retired the 7-day free Patron pass on for Rift. pic.twitter.com/LHOY2Ku4Cn — Connor (@mmofallout) August 3, 2021