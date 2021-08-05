Guild Wars 2 teases logograms and elite specs as End of Dragons speculation escalates

We've been watching your replies to our question with interest, and most of you are guessing either thief or guardian. We'll tell you for sure on the August 13 episode of Guild Chat, but in the meantime here's a poll to ̵f̵a̵n̵ ̵t̵h̵e̵ ̵f̵l̵a̵m̵e̵s̵ pass the time! #GW2EOD — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) August 5, 2021

We won’t find out for sure until next week, when those two specs are revealed by the studio. In the meantime, ArenaNet is also teasing some of the logograms it mentioned last month.

Let's prepare for #GuildWars2 End of Dragons with some Canthan language study! Here's the first of the logograms we plan to share over the coming months. It means "Empress." #GW2EOD https://t.co/d4H3YiOeiM pic.twitter.com/3dYSWhH8MT — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) August 5, 2021

Finally, I give you the Guild Wars 2 player who decided to collect 420 rocks from The Last Chance and stash them. Why? Because he can. There’s a stone joke in here somewhere.