Skyforge prepares players for a month of invasions and a summer event in August

What’s the true meaning of summer? Fighting off snake monsters. No, wait, maybe it’s fighting off demons. Depending on your platform for playing Skyforge, it’s going to be one or the other. Players on the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC are still dealing with the Gorgonide invasion and fighting off snakes, but players on the Nintendo Switch are going to have a demon invasion coming their way starting on August 12th. Invading monsters to kill. That’s just what summer is like.

