X-Treme sports romp Riders Republic plans a beta for late August

Grab your virtual wingsuit, mountain bike, skis, or snowboard and give nature a good thrashin’ when Riders Republic’s beta test lands later this month. The extreme sports playground is opening up to everyone from August 23rd through the 25th prior to its September 2nd launch.

This NDA-bound beta will let you join up to 50 other players to explore the U.S. wilderness and race down slopes in an effort to take the top prize. To get into the beta, you’ll have to make an Ubisoft account and register through the website. It’s a pretty extensive beta, too, as it’ll be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.