EverQuest II’s ongoing server hardware upgrades should produce results by September

EverQuest II has suffered some legendary outages in the last year – one even kept players offline for over a week, and there were additional incidents in April and June. Daybreak has been tackling the issues with hardware upgrades, which it says is going well – so well that it’s going to keep at it and expects to see a boost in “overall zone performance” by next month.

“As many of you already know, we recently upgraded our server hardware to help reduce latency that was being experienced while raiding,” the studio says. “On our end and based on data, the upgrades have worked very well to date. That said, we’ve decided to continue upgrading our server hardware. This effort will take some time and will be ongoing, but we plan to improve overall zone performance by September, 2021. We appreciate everyone’s patience, and feedback, with our ongoing game improvements.”

That’s especially good news as the game just launched its Toil and Trouble patch last week.