Star Wars The Old Republic patches in bug fixes and new looting system today

It’s patch day over in the galaxy of Star Wars The Old Republic, with GU 6.3.2 on deck. It’s not the most exciting patch ever, but then you probably didn’t expect it would be, given that the Legacy of the Sith expansion is still coming later this year.

Players should comb the patch notes; there’s a long list of bug fixes and general quality-of-life fixes, touching on currency changes, world boss drops, guild flagship hooks, and flashpoint improvements. Plus we know everyone was clamoring for this: “The reading lamp in the Organa Castle on Alderaan is no longer floating above the bedside table.” The overhaul of group loot might be the most interesting thing in the list:

“Currently, SWTOR has a Master Loot option which allows the party leader to choose who receives each gear piece and a Group Loot option where gear must be rolled on by members of the party and highest roll wins. This has led to unwanted friction during the loot process, so we are working to build an efficient process that removes this type of negative player experience and potentially harmful behaviors. In order to achieve this, we will be removing the Master Loot system to bring us closer to what we are calling the Personal Loot system. This means that gear you get will go directly into your inventory. No more rolling, no more choosing who wins items. Part of our modernization efforts include improving the loot experience for all players. We know there are groups who used the Master Loot system to distribute gear. We want to reassure you that with these changes gear will still remain tradeable within your group for 2 hours and chat logs will still record who gear was given to. We took a first step towards Personal Loot during the Onslaught expansion where gear was given based on your discipline. This has worked well, promoted a healthy player experience, and we want to continue building upon this system. Patch 6.3.2 will be the next step along that path as we move towards our 10th anniversary.”

We will be taking the servers offline on August 31, 2021 from 8:00AM – 11:00AM CT (13:00 – 16:00 UTC) to deploy Game Update 6.3.2. A full list of patch notes can be found on Monday, here: https://t.co/yejQBRRbDD. — The Old Republic (@SWTOR) August 27, 2021