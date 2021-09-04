Guild Wars 2 teases its next elite spec as leaked filenames provide clues for new class weapons

ArenaNet is ready to keep on drumming up the hype for further Guild Wars 2 elite specs, starting with the newest teaser image featuring what appears to be a Norn-shaped character who was beaned in the face by a balloon filled with yellow paint, prompting him to unsheathe some sort of combination between a gunblade and a katana.

Naturally, there is plenty of speculation to be had. Some fans believe this is the tease for the Engineer class and that maybe the weapon is special type of pistol weapons (as the Engi can already use pistols), though the gunblade silhouette definitely is raising plenty of eyebrows as well and making the case for a Warrior spec.



The presumption of the Engineer seems reinforced as leaked chatcodes of gear containers show different weapons that each class will get to use once End of Dragons releases, and Engineer pistols is one of them, though again, Engineers can already use pistols. Feel free to click the link if you wish to be further spoiled, or simply wait for ANet to unveil what’s next in due course. Suffice it to say, even having those spoilers doesn’t really make everything particularly clear.

Speaking of what’s next, one of the game’s devs responded to a player’s concern in the official Discord about WvW development once it completes its world restructuring, writing, “Providing a better WvW experience is more important to me than the revenue we make from server transfers.”

We're hard at work preparing for the next #GuildWars2: #EndOfDragons elite specialization beta event on September 21! Are you looking forward to it? #GW2EOD pic.twitter.com/GAzt34ENK8 — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) September 3, 2021