Amazon on New World: ‘We really wanted to make sure that this time we get it right’

The multi-million-dollar question of the hour is whether or not Amazon finally can pull off a successful launch of a major game. The studio has great cause to hope with New World, however, especially considering that over 900,000 players poured into the recent beta to experience it.
Amazon Games Vice President Christoph Hartmann told Games Industry that the studio is doing its utmost to get off on the right foot with the fantasy-horror MMORPG.
“Only ship when you’re ready,” he said. “That’s why we had so many delays on New World, we really wanted to make sure that this time we get it right.”
Hartmann said that New World will “show what Amazon games is capable of,” allowing the studio to be judged by a big success rather than its historical failures. “Once we deliver a big hit, which I think New World will be, we’ll just get even more support because we’ve proven ourselves,” he said.
He also mentioned the upcoming Lost Ark as a project that is one of “smaller bets” that the studio is bringing into its overall strategy.
In other New World news, the company dropped server names yesterday, and the community is already hard at work sorting out where everyone’s gonna go so you can join in or avoid the throngs.
Ive been watching all the youtube videos that have released recently. The game looks fun enough. Ill be playing on launch day.
All that money, and a complete unwillingness to invest in a better game engine.
Id like to say I hope they can manage to vastly improve the games performance in the next few months, however I know the engine, and its always been one that has tasked hardware a LOT more than most other engines, for very little end result differences. (ie: Unreal can do the same things visually, and use less of your computers resources.)
Um, their game engine is Lumberyard which was built by Amazon in 2016. (recently going Open Source). Its freakin great…It has a ton of potential for new games that come out. And Unreal cannot perform the same things that lumberyard currently can without the same expenditures. Resources in development are finite. Optimization however I will agree with you, there are certainly things they can do to improve it.
Thankfully the company is one of the wealthiest in the world, so if any company has the financial backing to do it, its them =)
Lumberyard was licensed from the Crytek engine, which can look visually stunning, but has always been a resource hog.
The issue here isnt how great it can look, its how much hardware power is needed to run it.
The current implementation of the game simply cannot run the game at what other engines could at a better framerate. Even people with RTX 3080’s (while getting above 60 fps) arent getting the type of FPS they SHOULD be getting with a 3080.
And then there is the heat issue. Im not talking about those cards that blew up (that was the manufacturer error). Im talking about how there are games that look visually just as stunning, and run at a good 10-15C LOWER than New World does.
This close to release, after multiple launch delays, the game SHOULD have gone through its optimization phase(s) already. Which means that its simply the result of how tasking the engine is on the hardware.
Was gonna chime in too, it’s one of the latest and greatest MMO engines right now. I’m not aware of any game that’s released in the mmk space that comes even remotely close to it’s performance and fidelity.
It’s only gonna get better in time as well as it’s optimized further.
New World was always going to be a hit even if they launched last year or earlier this year. People are thirsty for new MMOs long as they aren’t complete dogshit bad (IE: Crowfall) they will get a lot of initial user adoption. Even Bless Unleashed, essentially a garbage mobile game, launched to 76k players. New World should easily be in the top 5 on Steam Charts.
The question has always been how much game is there in New World to keep people playing? Is an end game zone with dungeons enough? Or will November hit and the bottom drops out with the new FFMDCVIDVI expansion comes? Or even Lost Ark next year? I just don’t know and I haven’t seen anything that definitively answers yes.
I can’t wait til launch day. Hopefully everyone playing will take the week AFTER launch off to play for a week as opposed to actual launch week when all the inevitable issues happen.
Or will this be the first game in history to go off without a hitch and be the new gold standard in how to launch a game?
Amazon will likely pour more resources than game studios usually do to make sure the launch goes smoothly, because any server issues will not only impact New World, but also give AWS a black eye.
It’s not a guarantee that everything will go smoothly, though.
Rift had a pretty smooth launch.