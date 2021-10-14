Secret World Legends celebrates Samhain with free gifts and raids

Is there any better appropriate setting to enjoy Halloween festivities than Secret World Legends? Particularly considering that the first zone in the game is perpetually stuck in late October as the zombies and draug there go trick-or-treating (for brain candy).is running from now through November 10th. The studio is handing out free daily login rewards while also activating the seasonal Jack of the Lantern 40-player raid.
“Every hour, a portal near the center of Agartha opens, leading you and fellow agents deep in the tree’s branches where Jack has been captured,” Funcom said. “When you defeat Jack, you are empowered with an Anima Surge, allowing you to open a Mysterious Jack-O-Lantern obtained from your daily event login rewards.”
Source: Secret World Legends
Advertisement
It’s the season of events in MMOs, can’t chase them all, but SWL is perfect for this time of the year.
Every year I forget how to pronounce Samhain and have to look it up.