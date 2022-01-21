Fractured’s character creation is going to make tabletop roleplayers feel right at home

Ever since Gamigo’s announcement that it had secured publishing rights to Kickstarted MMORPG Fractured – now called Fractured Online – developer Dynamight Studios has been re-releasing dev blogs on the game’s systems and mechanics for folks who are just learning about the game for the first time. The last piece dropped yesterday and focuses on character creation and stats specifically.

To be honest, character creation in Fractured is pretty standard. First, you pick a race based on its ads and disads; then you slot your attributes, which are the stock run of strength, dexterity, constitution, intelligence, perception, and charisma, although your racial pick determines how many points you can allot as well as what the cap for each state is. So, your wicked Hellfire dude? Yeah, he’s not gonna be the most charismatic guy in town.

The background choice is also drawn from tabletop.

“In this last step, you can choose the past of your character. Each kind of background grants you a different set of abilities already studied and sets you on a different path during the new character tutorial. One thing worth noticing is that all character backgrounds available are pre-defined – you can’t choose the exact abilities you already know. This choice has been taken to make new heroes always start with a set of abilities that synergize properly with each other, allowing new players to have a more effective early game experience. Once your character learns new abilities and gains talent points, its background will no longer be significant anyway.”

The devs also touch on resting mechanics – yes, you’ll have to swap your skills between adventures – and different types of abilities, as well as ways to re-build your toon, something Dynamight argues is a bit MOBA-like.