EVE Online player sets a new speed world record for visiting every star system in the game

EVE Online players will very likely be familiar with the name of Katia Sae, the character that visited every star system in the game without losing a single ship, which landed the character an in-game monument and earned the player a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. There’s now a new explorer’s name for EVE fans to commit to memory: Henrique Arnolles, who has performed the same achievement but done it at a world record-breaking pace.

Arnolles successfully visited all 7,805 accessible star systems in New Eden, without losing a single ship, in 224 days. For comparison, it took Sae nearly 10 years to achieve the same monumental goal. Arnolles started his journey on February 1st, 2021, and made his final stop at Anoikis on September 13th. The achievement has seen Arnolles’ player also arrive to the Guinness Book of World Records for the fastest time taken to reach every in-game system.



CCP Games is naturally lauding the achievement as a testament to the ways EVE players “reach new heights again and again”; the studio promises that it will streamline the verification process for anyone else who wishes to attempt to break Arnolles’ speed record.

Both Arnolles and Sae’s players were invited to speak on a recent GM Week broadcast, which we’ve embedded below at their arrival to the show.