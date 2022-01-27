You can still sign up for Fractured Online’s early February alpha test

Gamigo and Dynamight Studios are gearing up for Fractured’s first alpha weekend since Gamigo took over publishing for the Kickstarted sandbox.

“On Feb 4, 2022 we’ll be holding an Alpha Weekend to push our backend engine, which recently received a major update, to its limits,” Dynamight says. “The test will run from Friday, Feb 4, 2022, 4 pm CET until Sunday, Feb 6, 2022, 10 pm CET. […] Everyone who logs in and plays for at least two hours during the Alpha Weekend will earn an exclusive in-game title ‘Shaper of Syndesia’ as a thank you for taking part in the test!”

Everyone who backed the game on Kickstarter, bought a founder pack, or registers on the official website before 6 p.m. EST on January 28th – that’s tomorrow – is eligible to play the alpha event next weekend. In other words, you’ve got about 24 hours to get yourself signed up if you’re not already.

The team is testing not just the engine but new hotkeys, new settings, latency, and attack animations. There is no NDA, so streaming is allowed.

“The Fractured Online backend engine (SpatialOS) received a major update which should improve performance in very crowded areas and increase the number of players that can be online in the same continent. We want as many players to group up and play together in close spaces and report any outstanding performance issues.”