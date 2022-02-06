WoW Classic updates its list of servers offering free realm transfers

Those who are looking to move to new server pastures in WoW Classic but were limited in their choices are waking up to some good news: The list of available free character transfers for various servers has been updated and expanded this past Friday. Significantly expanded, it appears.

Ultimately, players on multiple servers can now shift their digital hides to even more locations for free, with 10 free server choices available across 24 servers. That said, some of the server transfers appear to be moving from low pop to high pop instead of low to medium according to many player responses, so perhaps options are still a bit limited there. Regardless, free transfers have ballooned a fair bit.