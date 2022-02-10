New World cleans up bugs, preps South American server merges

While part of Amazon Games is busy shepherding the Lost Ark headstart, another part is focused on getting New World’s February update out the door. Yesterday’s patch wasn’t that, however. Servers went down at 2 p.m. EST yesterday afternoon for a small patch that largely focused on bugs, including issues with equipment upgrading, mutator dungeon unlocks, PvP movement speed, passives, DOTs, and the war roster.

Amazon has posted a new weekly thread for players to air bugs with the fixes for these bugs. The bug with the Valentine’s day cash-shop items still apparently hasn’t been fixed, as those items still haven’t been restored to the game.

In other New World news, South American players can expect a round of merges this evening.

Ekur and Lanka will be merging into Devaloka.

Albur, Kitezh, and Atlantis will be merging into Irkalla.

Anu and Modun will be merging into Apsu.

This week's patch includes end-game fixes and weapon improvements. See the full notes here!

📜 https://t.co/REEteX5NOT We will be holding downtime today at 11:00 PM PT [2 AM ET/8 AM CET] for approximately 2 hours for this update. pic.twitter.com/nLqjdPMsVm — New World (@playnewworld) February 10, 2022