Edrick’s Conquest is an upcoming ARPG that will let you make your own sharable dungeons

We would dearly like to tell you about this new game called Edrick’s Conquest, but as you see, it’s only for Edrick. And you’re not Edrick. But once your legal name change goes through, you can anticipate this coming action-RPG from developer Power Games.

“Edrick’s Conquest is an isometric open-world action-RPG featuring deep character development, limitless replayability and skill based combat,” said the studio. “Explore Plesmur, a high fantasy world, to discover ancient dungeons and civilizations.”

Players will be able to choose from nine advanced classes as they play as King Edrick Stormwalker. During the game, they’ll choose whether they want to become a hero or villain as they play either alone or with up to seven other people. PvP deathmatch is also on the table, as are procedurally generated endgame dungeons.

One cool feature of Edrick’s Conquest is that a player can create his or her own custom-made dungeon and then share it with the community.

Power Games said that it’s going to be bringing the project to Kickstarter for a crowdfunding campaign “soon.”