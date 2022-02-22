Final Fantasy XIV once again has a free trial open for non-players

So for a little while there Final Fantasy XIV was so popular that it needed to kind of scale back on how many people were arriving on the servers, and so the developers needed to put the skids on something. That meant temporarily disabling the game’s unlimited free trial, which allowed you to play all of the base game as well as the first expansion Heavensward completely for free with no restrictions on playtime. But there’s good news, because the expansion load has decreased somewhat and now players can once again sign up for the trial.
The #FFXIV Free Trial has returned! 🤩 https://t.co/1P8M94LE50
Play through the entirety of A Realm Reborn and Heavensward expansions up to level 60 for free with no restrictions on playtime!
We look forward to welcoming you to Eorzea! 👋 pic.twitter.com/20QZneRo5r
— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) February 22, 2022