Vampiric survival sandbox V Rising gears up for closed beta this week

It’s time to get fitted for your best gothic cape and line up some of your favorite baroque tunes: V Rising, the survival sandbox where players try to live and thrive as a vampiric being, is entering into closed beta this coming Wednesday, March 23rd.

The announcement points out that this closed beta test is not the same as the game’s early access launch, primarily because it will run for one week. That said, this will allow players to experience the game’s world and most of the early access version’s planned content in single-player or co-op, on PvP and PvE servers, for NA and EU vampires.

This first round of closed beta will invite over 3,000 players, with the next closed beta round planned for sometime in late April and a follow-up test for sometime in May. The March 23rd beta will be under an NDA.

Those who are eager to be drawn into the darkness will want to sign up for a chance to play if they haven’t already, as well as check out the details and an FAQ along with the trailer below.