MechWarrior Online’s latest patch adjusts weapons and equipment, makes a quirk pass, adds shiny ‘Mechs

The devs of the online big bot battler MechWarrior Online continue to turn the knobs of the title’s gameplay. In the latest patch, players can look forward to another round of adjustments and balance passes, as well as some extremely shiny ‘Mechs like the one pictured above.

Adjustments have been made to weapons and equipment, specifically changing health values in order to help players keep their equipped items for a while longer after having a component opened up to direct damage. The notes point that the game is nearing a balanced state after a year of fine-tuning, but tweaks to LBX and machine gun crit damage are due next month, and further overall adjustments will be made as needed.

In addition, the patch also brings the ninth balance pass to quirks for a wide array of ‘Mech chassis and variants, applies a couple of bug fixes, and brings one new Clan and one new Inner Sphere ‘Mech to the game’s Platinum Collection, just in case players wanted to stomp into battle in a chromed out walking tank.