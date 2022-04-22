Jagex and Steamforged Games detail the upcoming RuneScape board game and show off some minis

The board game based on RuneScape is on its way (assuming its Kickstarter works out later this year, anyway), but that doesn’t mean publisher Jagex and board game company Steamforged Games can’t regale potential backers and fans with information about the project and show off a few of its minis.

The game, officially named RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, sees players cooperating in a party to slay monsters, craft gear, or gather eggs “to bake that game-changing cake.” The game promises to be fun for both vets of RuneScape titles and neophytes alike, promising “rich narrative quests, light-hearted distractions, sandbox exploration at the macro level, face-to-face boss encounters, and classless character progression” according to Steamforged CCO and Creative Director Mat Hart. As for the minis, there will be well-known outfits, NPCs, and bosses from across the IP.



“You choose what skills to max, which weapons to craft, and even where to explore next. Meander through Gielinor, sampling every side quest on the way, or keep your eyes on the prize and cut a straight path through the campaigns to take on challenging boss fights. With a classless progression system, every group member can play their way, maxing skills to level up and earn those all-important capes.”

As mentioned earlier, the RuneScape board game will open up its crowdfunding drive sometime later this year. Those who are interested in following along can either be notified when the Kickstarter goes live or add their email to a mailing list.

source: press release