Profane shares another development roadmap update, announces it’s ‘very close’ to a community combat test

It’s time for another pair of Twitter update threads from Profane! First off, we have the April roadmap update, which notes that network architecture and game access are both ready to test, skills and abilities are in early development, crafting workstations are incoming, and the spawner system that makes the game’s world “feel alive and dynamic” is in its final stage before coming to the game’s alpha.

On the subject of test builds, another thread announces an impending combat test with the game’s community. Timing on this test is still not tied down, but more details – including how players can sign up – will be announced next week, while the test itself is “very close.” In the meantime, the devs have shared some internal screenshots in a Twitter video (instead of on the YouTube channel, go figure), which can be seen below.



We are thrilled to announce that we are very close to starting our first combat test with the community. You will get more details about it next week and the opportunity to sign-up for a chance to participate! pic.twitter.com/wWJEptminH — Profane MMORPG (@ProfaneMMO) May 5, 2022

Hey, community! It's time for another roadmap update. Our roadmap page got the latest changes, so you can head to 🔗 https://t.co/MjQkjmdJeN to check them out. We have a few points to cover about this one: pic.twitter.com/OOOuWlzO9w — Profane MMORPG (@ProfaneMMO) April 28, 2022