Whatever happened to Red Dead Online?

Unlike Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar’s online western RPG has been withering away due to studio neglect. It’s been close to a year since Red Dead Online saw any significant content update, and fans of the game have grown anxious — and mouthy.

We reported back in January that a grassroots movement, #SaveRedDeadOnline, started up with the hopes of attracting developer love and resources for the starving game. To the community’s credit, this campaign’s picked up steam since then, occasionally trending on Twitter and drawing increased media attention.

There may be a glimmer of hope for Red Dead Online, however. Dataminers discovered indications that there may be another big update in the works, which certainly would come as a relief to worried fans.

Steam Charts population checker puts this game at around 1,800 on average on that platform. If you’ve yet to pick up this title, it’s half-off on Steam through May 19th.