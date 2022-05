Mount up your wings and soar like the angels, because Aion Classic’s 2.0 update is finally here. The legacy edition of the MMORPG released Stormwing’s Defiance this week, a content drop that starts with a level cap increase to 55, opens the Balaurea zone, and goes from there.

“The update also adds in four new fortress sieges, seven new instance dungeons, including a PvP battlefield dungeon, more powerful abyss items, and more,” the studio said.

Along with the update’s offerings, players can snag themselves a free 30-day Stormwing pet that will automatically snarf up loot and collectables during adventures.